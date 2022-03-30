WATCH: Little girl wins over netizens with adorable moves on Badshah's 'Jugnu' song

Internet is flooded with wonderful videos of kids performing and showing off their talent. On social media, one can find incredible videos of young talent from all over the world. Such a video of a young girl dancing to Badshah's Jugnu song has gone viral on the internet. After seeing the video, you won't be able to stop smiling and applauding for her amazing performance.

DJ Monty, a Mumbai-based music producer and DJ, posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Never seen such energy in a toddler Girl gave me chills". The video shows the tiny one dancing excitedly with other children to the upbeat music. She grooves to the music and creates her own unique moves, which only adds to the video's adorable factor.

The post has now received over 24 lakh views and approximately 2 lakh likes, winning the hearts of all who see it. After seeing this small packet of energy, users shared their reactions in the comments section. One wrote, "I want to like it as many times as I see it" "Totally vibing," commented another. While some admired her confidence, many praised her talent and wished her good luck in the future.

