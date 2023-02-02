Watch: Little girl narrowly escapes pet dog attack in Gurugram, video goes viral

Photo via Twitter

In another case of a pet dog attack, one pounded on a girl coming out of the lift in Gurugram. The dog did not succeed in biting or harming the little girl but as soon as she stepped out of the lift, he tried to run toward her to attack.

The incident took place at Uniworld Garden-2 Society in Gurugram. Deepti Jain, who lives here, was going to the ground floor of the society with her daughter using the lift. Meanwhile, a person was present on the ground floor with his pet dog. He was waiting for the lift to come. As soon as the mother-daughter came out of the lift, the dog attacked the girl.

Watch the video here

The people living in the society say that there is more terror of dogs here. Neither the RWA tightens any rein on it nor the officials come here to take any action. Often dog lovers and owners roam their dogs carelessly.

Meanwhile, the owner of the dog said that his pet only wanted to play with the girl and did not attack her.

According to the owner, the dog was jumping not to bite, but to play with the girl. He hasn't bitten anyone and the matter is being exaggerated.

However, as of now, the victim has filed a complaint with the police and has demanded action. Police have started the investigation of the matter. When the Sadar police station in charge was asked about the matter, he did not have any immediate comments.