A recent Instagram video has caused a stir online, showing a little girl struggling to lift a massive black snake over her shoulders. The clip, posted by the user @snakemasterexotics, quickly went viral, drawing over five lakh views but also sparking outrage among viewers.

In the video, the young girl’s fear is evident as she handles the enormous snake. Although the snake remains calm and doesn’t harm her, many have pointed out the risks of allowing such a stunt. Concerned Instagram users were quick to criticise the girl's parents for putting her in such a dangerous situation, all for the sake of an Instagram reel.

Comments flooded in, with one user writing, “That snake could choke her in seconds. This is reckless!” Another added, “Someone should report this to child protective services. This is not safe at all.”

Some viewers raised concerns about the growing trend of using children in dangerous or risky scenarios for social media fame. “It’s scary how far people will go for views without thinking about their kids' safety,” one comment read.

While most responses were critical, a few users expressed admiration for the girl's bravery. One comment said, “I’m impressed by how courageous she is!” However, these supportive remarks were far outnumbered by the criticism directed at the girl's parents.

The viral video has sparked an important conversation about the responsibility parents hold when sharing content online, particularly when it involves risky stunts.