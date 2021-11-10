WATCH: Little boy feeds mom as she gets her mehndi done, video will melt your hearts

Often very cute videos are shared on social media which draws the attention of netizens who go gaga over them. Recently a heartwarming video was shared on the official Instagram page of Grace Salons. The video was shared with a caption, "How cute is this little boy feeding his mom while she gets her Henna done."

The viral video comprises of a sweet moment between a son and his mother captured on camera. In the video, a woman is sitting on a couch in a beauty parlour and getting mehndi done on her hands. Her little boy standing beside her is seen feeding her while both her hands are occupied in getting the mehndi done.

The track Akhar from the Punjabi drama Lahoriye playing as the background score adds to the flavour of the video.

This simple video shared last month drew a lot of attraction as it depicts the gentle love and compassion between a mother and son. The bond between a mother and a son has been adorably captured in the video. The video has already garnered more than 17K Likes.

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has gathered different comments. "Cutie pie," wrote an Instagram user. "Awwww cute," posted another. "Lovely kid," commented a third. One Instagram user even hailed the child for being a perfect gentleman.