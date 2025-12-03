Watch: Lalit Modi enjoys wild London birthday bash with Vijay Mallya, netizens react, 'Bros so happy after he left India'

Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...
VIRAL
Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, celebrated his 63rd birthday in style at London's Maddox Club in Mayfair. The party was a star-studded affair, with fellow London resident and businessman Vijay Mallya in attendance. Modi shared videos of the festivities on Instagram, showcasing cake-cutting, dancing, and joyful moments with loved ones, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.
Modi shared videos of the festivities on Instagram, featuring him swaying to music with his guests while a personalised track played in the background. Modi thanked his partner, Rima Bouri, for organising the lavish celebration, calling her the "love of his life". The venue, Maddox club, reportedly has a minimum table spend of around 1,000 Pounds (approximately Rs 1.18 lakh). In the videos, Modi is enjoying the night surrounded by friends, disco lights, and celebratory decor.