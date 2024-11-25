The video, posted on Instagram, captures Kelly holding a bowl of warm, syrupy gulab jamuns, marvelling at their size and unsure of how to eat them.

Food has a unique way of connecting people across cultures, and a recent video of a South Korean vlogger trying an Indian dessert has warmed hearts online. Kelly Korea, a popular content creator currently residing in Pune, Maharashtra, shared her first experience of tasting gulab jamun, one of India's most beloved desserts, and her reaction has become a sensation.

The video, posted on Instagram, captures Kelly holding a bowl of warm, syrupy gulab jamuns, marvelling at their size and unsure of how to eat them. After some helpful tips from passersby, she cuts one in half and takes a cautious bite. Instantly, her face lights up with joy as she describes the dessert as "warm, soft, and creamy." She takes another bite, exclaiming, "Wow! I like it. This is an Indian dessert? I love it."

Kelly captioned the post with a simple but heartfelt message: "I like Gulab Jamun."

The video quickly gained traction, with many Indians reacting to her genuine delight. One user commented, "Overacting in Chinese English." Another wrote, "Cutie pie eating gulab jamun." A third remarked, "You also sweet like Gulab Jamun."