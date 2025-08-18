Watch: Korean man delights internet as 'Kanha' in viral Janmashtami video

The reel was shared on Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu festival widely celebrated by Krishna devotees across the world.

As India celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami, a Korean man dressed as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu went viral on social media. The man shared a viral clip on Instagram in which he is seen dressed as young Lord Krishna, fondly called 'Kanha'. The clip received an overwhelmingly positive response on the internet.

The reel was shared on Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu festival widely celebrated by Krishna devotees across the world. This year, the festival was celebrated on Saturday, August 16.

Watch the viral video:

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May we all be blessed with health, peace and prosperity. Presenting, our very own Krishna @baeyunsooo. Yunsoo truly embodies the spirit of Kanha—his mischievousness, cuteness, compassion, charm and beauty, all reflected in his life and personality. Just like Kanha's presence can brighten hearts, this human being is the sunshine in my and my family's life," the post reads.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle 'mysterypalette'. The post was shared yesterday and garnered a lot of views.

Social media reactions

One user said, "Sorry but this looks more like Radha." Another commented, "This will look like Radha or even Mohini." A third praised, "So cute and perfect! I love this."

"If he was Radha he would have looked so pretty but he is so good," said another. "He is cute, he will look even cuter as Radha," commented another. "He is so cute Kanha," said another.

Another person commented, "In a leela, Krishna and Radha changed their clothes. Krishna disguised as Radha and Radha disguised as Krishna. This reel reminded me of that leela. As if Radha disguised as Krishna. Radhey Radhey."

