Bihar recently got its first double-decker flyover, inaugurated by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on June 11. The estimated construction cost of this bridge is ₹422 crore. This two lane bridge is crucial as it connects many key locations in Patna. However, in a viral video, a group of children were caught damaging this few days old bridge. This has caused a serious outrage among netizens and the 'stereotypical' comments on Biharis have again started surfacing in the comment box.

What's in the video?

In the viral video, 4-5 children are captured stealing the nuts and bolts of the newly-inaugurated bridge. The video was recorded by a local man, who confronted the children. However, faces of the children is not revealed in the video. The children were caught tampering the newly constructed bridge in broad daylight, and ran away after the man scolded them. The video, then shows the damage on the bridge.

Internet reacts

The video has raised debates on the need for better civic awareness in Bihar and in India. It has also raised concerns over public infrastructure safety and lack of supervision.

Some blamed Bihar and Biharis civic sense. One user said, 'Kuch din aur ruk jao pura bridge hi gayab ho jayega.' One joked that it was common in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and wrote, “Just UP, Bihar things."

Another blamed the government and commented, '422 Cr for this quality?? No wonder kids had to remove them by HAND.' One said, '4th largest economy people with negative civic sense.'

One user addressed the hate towards Biharis and said, "No need to blame the entire state. They r one the smartest and hardest working people, very patriotic. Most toppers from UP and Bihar. Also many great discoveries and people come from bihar. Stop hating the entire state and blame the politics which kept them backwards"

Some netizens claimed that these children are Bangladeshis and can not digest the rapid economic growth of India. These immigrants indulge their children in sabotaging activities.

While one said, 'Why are people from all walks of life being dragged into this nonsense? This senseless act doesn't represent an entire state, community, religion, or nation!'

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Bridge collapsing in Bihar

Bridge collapsing is very common in Bihar. Local residents blame cheap construction materials and corruption. Last year, at least 12 bridge collapses occurred. The reports of Bridge collapse came back to back in September, 2024. While some old bridges collapsed, many newly constructed bridges had the same fate. Now, this viral video reignites the issue of 'cheap' infrastructure construction in Bihar.