Maharashtra jeweller gifts Rs 3,000 mangalsutra for just Rs 20 to elderly homeless couple on pilgrimage, winning hearts online.

A jeweller from Maharashtra has won praise and admiration online for a kind and emotional gesture toward a nonagenarian couple. Nilesh Khivansara, the owner of Gopika Jewellers, gifted a gold-plated mangalsutra worth around Rs 3,000 to an elderly man and his wife for just Rs 20. The couple, 93-year-old Nivrutti Shinde and his wife Shantabai, had been walking from shop to shop, hoping to find a mangalsutra they could afford. The sacred necklace, worn by married Hindu women, holds deep cultural and emotional value. As part of their pilgrimage to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi, they wished to buy a simple mangalsutra to celebrate their bond.

According to Mr Khivansara, the couple first visited one of his jewellery stores but left without buying anything. After trying three other shops, they ended up at his second branch in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His staff initially mistook them for people asking for help due to their appearance. However, the elderly man explained that he wanted to buy a mangalsutra for his wife.

The staff showed them the pendant and chain. Touched by their wish, Mr Khivansara decided to gift the mangalsutra. But the couple refused to take it for free. They tried to offer him Rs 1,100, some coins, and even smaller notes from the wife’s bag. Despite Khivansara’s repeated refusal, they insisted on paying something. In the end, he accepted Rs 10 each from them — not as payment, but as a blessing.

The couple reportedly live on the streets, having left their home due to their son’s alcoholism. They are from a humble farming background in Ambhora Jahangir village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, and are currently travelling on foot for a spiritual journey.

Locals say the couple always stay together, taking care of each other despite their age and hardships. Their dignity, love, and faith moved many hearts — and so did the jeweller’s simple yet meaningful act of kindness.