Watch: Japanese man living in Bihar shares bold perspective on Dharma he learnt from India: 'One of the most powerful...'

A Japanese man, who has been residing in Bihar for some time, has shared a thoughtful post on the spiritual philosophy of Dharma. Describing Dharma Yoga as “one of the most powerful concepts” he has learnt in India, Nozumo Hagihara has posted a clip on Instagram.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 07:43 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram
A Japanese man, who has been residing in Bihar for some time, has shared a thoughtful post on the spiritual philosophy of Dharma. Describing Dharma Yoga as “one of the most powerful concepts” he has learnt in India, Nozumo Hagihara has posted a clip on Instagram, sharing what "yoga off the mat" means to him. 

Hagihara explains how his time in India shaped his perspective on Dharma Yoga, highlighting that it is not merely about physical postures, but rather it's about living a life deeply rooted in truthfulness, kindness, and purpose. 

"One of the most powerful concepts I’ve learned from this country is Dharma Yoga. Dharma Yoga is not just about the physical practice on the mat - it’s about living yoga off the mat. It emphasises living with integrity and compassion in everyday life, guided by the ethical principles of the Yoga Sutras, especially the Yamas (restraints) and Niyamas (observances)," Hagihara says in his post.

He goes on to list five values that Dharma teaches us. "Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (moderation), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness)". 

 

 

Here's how netizens reacted 

Hagihara's perspective on Dharma drew praise from netizens, with many describing it as "inspirational". "You are amazing! So inspirational! Thank you for your love for India," one user commented. Another user added, "I believe India has a wealth of knowledge that often goes unnoticed."

 

