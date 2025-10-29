Amid inheritence battle, Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev makes her BIG MOVE, stuns Karisma Kapoor and others by visiting..
BREAKING: Donald Trump's sharp warning to Hamas amid reports of ceasefire violations: 'If you don't behave...'
Amid divorce rumours, Mahhi Vij ADMITS missing daughter Tara, REACTS to Jay Bhanushali's Japan vacay reel, calls their little one...
Meet woman, daughter of IAS, who cracked UPSC exam to became Arunachal Pradesh's first female IPS officer, recently received praise Anand Mahindra due to...
Watch: Japanese man living in Bihar shares bold perspective on Dharma he learnt from India: 'One of the most powerful...'
Delhi cloud seeding trials: IIT Kanpur director explains why artificial rain efforts fell short
After Netanyahu's order, Israel launches strikes on Gaza: 'Hamas would pay a heavy price'
OIC again rakes up Kashmir issue, but stays silent on protests in PoK
Trump once again claims to stop India-Pak conflict: 'I said to PM Modi...'
Anant Ambani's new custom Rolls-Royce has a deep connection to India's royal past; check features, price
VIRAL
A Japanese man, who has been residing in Bihar for some time, has shared a thoughtful post on the spiritual philosophy of Dharma. Describing Dharma Yoga as “one of the most powerful concepts” he has learnt in India, Nozumo Hagihara has posted a clip on Instagram.
A Japanese man, who has been residing in Bihar for some time, has shared a thoughtful post on the spiritual philosophy of Dharma. Describing Dharma Yoga as “one of the most powerful concepts” he has learnt in India, Nozumo Hagihara has posted a clip on Instagram, sharing what "yoga off the mat" means to him.
Hagihara explains how his time in India shaped his perspective on Dharma Yoga, highlighting that it is not merely about physical postures, but rather it's about living a life deeply rooted in truthfulness, kindness, and purpose.
"One of the most powerful concepts I’ve learned from this country is Dharma Yoga. Dharma Yoga is not just about the physical practice on the mat - it’s about living yoga off the mat. It emphasises living with integrity and compassion in everyday life, guided by the ethical principles of the Yoga Sutras, especially the Yamas (restraints) and Niyamas (observances)," Hagihara says in his post.
He goes on to list five values that Dharma teaches us. "Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (moderation), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness)".
Hagihara's perspective on Dharma drew praise from netizens, with many describing it as "inspirational". "You are amazing! So inspirational! Thank you for your love for India," one user commented. Another user added, "I believe India has a wealth of knowledge that often goes unnoticed."