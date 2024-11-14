The house also has a special space for the bat with which he hit five consecutive sixes in an IPL match after which Rinku became popular.

Star batter Rinku Singh recently bought a luxurious bungalow in The Golden Estate located in Ozone City, Aligarh, his hometown. The news came days after he was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 13 crore ahead of the IPL mega auction. According to reports, the house is around 500 square yards and costs Rs 3.5 crore.

The 28-year-old batter has now given a tour of the house. The luxurious house has a rooftop bar and a private pool. It also has a special space for the bat with which he hit five consecutive sixes in an IPL match after which Rinku became popular. Without much ado, check the viral video of Rinku's house below:

Rinku was born and raised in a humble family in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. He faced several financial challenges in his early years. But despite this, his passion for cricket and his determination to support his family led him to pursue the sport professionally. With his hard work and skills, Singh became a key player for KKR. In the 2023 IPL season, Singh's remarkable feat of hitting five consecutive sixths in a crucial match against the Gujarat Titans brought him nationwide fame. He is still known for his fearless batting and exceptional finishing abilities.

