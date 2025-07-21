Watch: Inside Tesla’s futuristic diner, a tech lovers’ paradise with robots, cybertrucks

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has opened a new diner in Los Angeles, US, that is designed to give the high-tech feel in an American ambience. The diner is named Tesla Diner which is located on Santa Monica Boulevard in the city. It is designed with a drive-in movie theatre.

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has opened a new diner in Los Angeles, US, that is designed to give the high-tech feel in an American ambience. The diner is named Tesla Diner which is located on Santa Monica Boulevard in the city. As it’s Tesla’s the diner is though modeled around the same concept but is futuristically designed with a drive-in movie theatre and the food delivered in Cybertruck-style boxes. The menu includes all American dishes, according to the concept of diner, which is an informal restaurant offering casual dining, built in a long and narrow design serving American cuisine 24-hours a day. Snack items like burgers, hot dogs, wings and hand-spun milkshakes are served.

What’s inside Tesla Diner?

Tesla Cybertruck is a pickup truck that is all-electric and made by Elon Musk’s EV company. What makes it more special is that Tesla car owners can directly order food from their car screens. The diner’s theatre has 45-foot movie screens, audio of which can be synced with the car’s in-car sound systems so that the car owners can enjoy the food in their car along with big movie screens with super sounds. Inside the diner, a humanoid robot named Optimus serves popcorn. The robot was designed by Tesla.

Elon Musk praises diner’s style

The diner is a real paradise for Tesla owners, as the eatery features 80 Superchargers and caters to everything a tech lover could want. The two-storey building features an outdoor space on the top level. Just last week, on 14 July, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk visited the diner and was amazed to see it in operation. While praising the location and its operations, Musk took to X and wrote, “I just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger. Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA!”

In 2018, Elon Musk had hinted at building a diner as he shared some of the plans, saying that he was “gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA,” according to Fox Business. According to reports, the project started construction in late 2023.