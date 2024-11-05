In the video, the 78-year-old Infosys co-founder was asked if he knew Sudha Murty would be a good partner for him.

Infosys' co-founder Narayana Murthy is a well-known Indian personality. He and his Sudha Murty wife, an educator, are known for their contributions to technology, business, and philanthropy. The duo is also known for their speeches which go viral in no time. Now, you will see Narayana Murthy in a different avatar when he and Sudha Murthy will feature on The Great Indian Kapil Show this week.

The couple will be part of the show and a new promo from it has surfaced online. The teaser also features clips of Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia (Gia). In the video, the 78-year-old Infosys founder was asked if he knew Sudha Murty would be a good partner for him.

Murthy got a little romantic and shared his first impressions of meeting a young Sudha before they got married. "When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air," Murthy said to which Sudha joked, “Jawan the na (He used to be a young man then)." Her response cracked up all. Check out the viral video here:

Sudha Murthy, also an author, philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP, often talks about parenting, life and other issues. While Narayana Murthy's videos on work culture in India often made headlines. Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys, an IT services giant, revolutionizing India’s tech landscape. Sudha Murthy, an accomplished author, educator, and philanthropist, chairs the Infosys Foundation, focusing on education, healthcare, and rural development in India. Her books, often inspired by real-life stories, resonate with readers across ages.

