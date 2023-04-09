Watch: IndiGo passenger finds cockroach on tray table while eating on Mumbai-Bhubaneswar flight

IndiGo passenger finds cockroach on tray table while eating on Mumbai-Bhubaneswar flight

On an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Bhubneshwar a cockroach was discovered on a passenger's tray table which drew attention to the aircraft. The cockroach can be seen roaming the table while the passenger is eating his food in a video that was posted on Twitter.

The passenger was dissatisfied with the airline's service, calling it “absolutely unhygienic and completely unacceptable.”

The passenger shares the video on the microblogging platform and writes, "India's most profitable air carrier Indigo Airlines served me food and immediately cockroach appeared and had a bite too. This is the same Airlines which never apologizes when there is a flight delay / cancel / excess baggage even by 1 kg. Now they are apologizing many a times because they know it's absolutely unhygienic and completely unacceptable !!!!"

Cockroaches had already made their way inside IndiGo aeroplanes and caused passengers to have an unpleasant experience. Ricky Kej, a music composer, tweeted in October of last year that he had discovered a cockroach on an IndiGo flight while flying from Patna to New Delhi.

“A cockroach travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal,” he said.

After the incident occurred, Airline apologised to Mr Kej for the unpleasant experience.

Not just on IndiGo but a similar incident occurred on Vistara when the passenger fund cockroach in his packed food.