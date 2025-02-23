A dramatic scene unfolded on a beach road when one of the women chased the Indian tourists, wielding a stick.

Two Indian men made unwanted advances towards two Thai women at Pattaya beach, causing discomfort. One of the men began filming them without permission, further escalating the situation. When asked to delete the recording, a verbal altercation ensued, eventually turning physical and resulting in injuries.

This disturbing incident which occurred at Pattaya Beach on Friday, February 21, was captured on mobile phone. The Indian tourists allegedly harassed two Thai women, sparking a brawl, following which quick-thinking nearby residents and taxi drivers intervened, alerting authorities to defuse the tense situation. This incident highlights concerns about tourist behaviour and safety in popular destinations like Pattaya.

A dramatic scene unfolded on a beach road when one of the women chased the Indian tourists, wielding a stick. She attempted to hit the men, who then fled towards Pattaya Walking Street. In their chaotic escape, they allegedly damaged a motorist's car, scratching it and breaking the left side-view mirror. The situation spiralled out of control, with punches thrown, leaving all four parties with minor injuries.

The confrontation continued with heated verbal exchanges, as captured in a mobile phone video. According to Pol Maj. Col. Nongsak Inphadung at the Pattaya Police Station, five people were injured, including two Thai women, two Indian men, and a motorcycle taxi driver who tried to intervene. The driver suffered a sprained leg and a punch to the right eye.

Authorities provided medical assistance to those injured. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the instigator of the fight and ensure that justice is served for all parties involved, according to reports. The police are currently examining the surrounding area. The two women, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their account of the incident with reporters, highlighting the need for increased safety measures and respect for women's boundaries.