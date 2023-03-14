Search icon
Watch: Indian-origin singer cooks and serves dosa during lecture, netizens react

Pedda P, an Indian-origin singer shares a video of cooking Dosa on social media which is getting viral on social media platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Picture Credits: Instagram- @pranavpannala

Nearly all of us have snuck a snack from our lunch boxes to sate our hunger during classes or lectures. Have you, on the other hand, ever overheard a classmate cooking and serving hot food while the class was in session? If not, you may see it in a video we have for you to watch. A student is seen in a video posted to Instagram giving hot dosa to other classmates during a college lecture.

The video was posted on Instagram by Pranav Pannala aka Pedda P, an artist of Indian descent. In the opening scene of the video, Pedda P prepares and serves dosa to his classmates. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PEDDA P (@pranavpannala)

He can be seen plating dosa as the video goes on while his professor is filming it. The guitarist gives the lecturer a dosa near the end. The video is getting viral on social media. The video was captioned “Bro at the end.” The video has gained more than 63,000 likes. It was shared a week before. 

Several users have commented on the posts and are sharing laughter with others. A user commented, “Don't need to spread love spread food its the same thing, and you made me hungry now!! Bi*** is 3 am in India” while another user writes “Tips to get good grades.” “Teacher passes the vibe check,” shared a third. A user writes, “Parents - Humara beta US jake padhai karega."

