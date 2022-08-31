Search icon
WATCH: IAS officer Supriya Sahu tweets viral video of 7 family members riding a motorcycle

A video of a family riding on one motorcycle has gained the attention of internet users.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Photo: Twitter/@supriyasahuias (Screengrab from viral video)

In India, it is common to see people travelling in overcrowded vehicles, whether it be an autorickshaw carrying 27 people or a bike with two seats carrying seven family members. A video of a family riding on one motorcycle has gained the attention of internet users.

 

 

In total, seven family members, including four children and three adults, were seen riding a bike in the viral video. In the video, the two kids were first positioned on the bike's oil tank. Then two kids were seated on the laps of two women who were sitting on the backseat of a motorcycle.

The 36-second-video first went viral in June, and now it has reappeared on social media. IAS Supriya Sahu posted the clip on Twitter this time. The video has received over 14,000 likes and over 4 lakh views since it was uploaded.

The popular post received numerous comments from users who shared their opinions. One user wrote, "It’s not funny. It’s a shame. Poverty is real. 7 people are risking their lives because they can’t afford a safer mode of transportation." While another commented, "This guy should be arrested for safety hazard to his own family and other motorists."

