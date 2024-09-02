Watch: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

Several videos circulating online show the extent of the chaos. The footage depicts a massive crowd both inside and outside the mall, with some individuals seen damaging shops and stealing merchandise

In a surprising and chaotic incident, a newly opened shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, was looted by locals on its first day. The mall, named 'Dream Bazar,' was built by a Pakistani businessman living abroad. As part of the grand opening, special discounts were offered to attract customers.

However, the special offers led to an overwhelming response from the public. Thousands of people flocked to the mall, creating a chaotic scene that quickly spiralled out of control. Several videos circulating online show the extent of the chaos. The footage depicts a massive crowd both inside and outside the mall, with some individuals seen damaging shops and stealing merchandise.

A Huge Mall Dream Bazar was built by a Pak foreign businessesman in Karachi, Pakistan- On it's inauguration yesterday he offered special discount for Pakistani locals..... and the whole Mall was looted pic.twitter.com/ah4d2ULh3l — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) September 1, 2024

According to reports, the huge crowd led to a breakdown of law and order as people began looting the stores inside the mall.

Clothes and other items were left scattered across the floor. In one video, mall security is seen trying to control the situation by using a large wooden rod to push back the crowd.

While the videos suggest a near stampede-like situation, it is not yet confirmed if anyone was injured during the incident.