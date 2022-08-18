Search icon
Watch: How jaguar overpowers crocodile in fierce battle leaves netizens stunned

A video that just resurfaced online shows a horrific combat between a crocodile and a jaguar, two of the most dangerous wild animals.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@TheFigen

The jaguar, which is the third-largest cat after the lion and the tiger, has an extremely deadly bite. Jaguars prey on a variety of animals to survive in the wild; their teeth are powerful enough to pierce the tough turtle shells and the thick skin of crocodiles.

A video that just resurfaced online shows a horrific combat between a crocodile and a jaguar, two of the most dangerous wild animals. In the 41-second clip, a jaguar is seen hunting a crocodile next to a riverbank.

 

 

In the now-viral video, the jaguar approaches the crocodile while performing its stalk-and-ambush technique. With all of its attention on the crocodile, the big cat is initially spotted hidden among the bushes and branches close to the river.

Then, out of nowhere, it hops upon the crocodile that is idling in the water and strikes it. The two savage beasts can also be seen engaging in a fierce struggle for survival. The crocodile's neck is in the jaguar's teeth as it emerges from the river after winning the fight.

The video, which was originally posted by another Twitter user named Vahsi Hayatlar two years ago but is suddenly going viral, was reposted by a user named Figen on Monday. The viral post's caption was "OMG what a power!!"

Since being posted, the video has received more than 27,000 likes and over 20 lakh views. A huge number of Twitter users commented on the trending tweet. One user commented, "Jaguar jaw strength is amazing. Strongest of all the big cats." While another made a hilarious remark on the fact that water animal got defeated in water and said, "How you get beat up in your own house? That’s embarrassing bro".

