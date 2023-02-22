Watch: Heated brawl between Air India staff, passengers over Delhi-Mumbai flight delay, video goes viral

Heated brawl between Air India staff, passengers over Delhi-Mumbai flight delay (Screengrab from video)

As the string of controversies surrounding the mishaps on flights continues, Air India has once again come under fire after a video of its staff having a heated argument with the flight passengers is now going viral on social media.

In a now-viral video being circulated on social media, Air India flight staff and passengers can be seen engaging in a heated brawl over the delay of an Air India Delhi-Mumbai flight. According to the passengers, the flight was delayed by over 4 hours.

Air India flight AI-805 was originally scheduled to leave at 8:00 pm but was rescheduled to 10:40 pm first and then to 11:35 pm. The flight eventually took off at 1:48 am, as per ANI reports, causing a total of over four hours of delay by the company.

#WATCH | Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight & airline staff got into an argument at Delhi's T3 late last night after the flight was delayed by over 4 hrs. Flight took at 1.40am against its original scheduled time of 8.00pm



(Video source: AI Del-Mum flight passenger) pic.twitter.com/4hcZ1J6Eys — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

The passengers of the Air India flight alleged that the crew members were “fooling” them and were being insincere while giving them a proper response as to why the flight was being delayed. A staff member also told him that the flight got delayed because the pilot got sick at the last minute.

Further, many passengers said that because of the delay caused by Air India, they ended up missing their connecting flight to Qatar the next day.

As per ANI reports, a passenger from the flight claimed, “It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers who were at the airport and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm.”

Air India was recently involved in a major controversy when a man urinated on an elderly woman mid-flight, which sparked a major wave of outrage. Air India was slammed by all the passengers for not taking quick action in the case and not listening to the complaints of the woman.

