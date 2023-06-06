Watch: HDFC Bank senior abuses colleagues during online meeting, suspended after video goes viral

Twitter screenshot: @srchetlur

A senior officer at HDFC Bank in Kolkata was suspended on Monday as a result of his disruptive attitude with other employees during an internal online conference. The officer was seen yelling at his subordinate colleagues in a video that has gone viral on social media for failing to sell enough banking and insurance goods and missing the objective.

In the video, Pushpal Roy, the cluster head of an HDFC Bank branch in Kolkata, is shown acting improperly and yelling at his staff members in Bengali.

@HDFC_Bank Regional Branch Banking Head - Pushpal Roy at Kolkata threatening and abusing his team for not getting desired numbers.



The video received a lot of social media attention and was widely shared across other platforms. Users criticised Roy's actions and requested that someone take quick action against him.

HDFC issued a statement after the video went viral and said, Hi Sara, this bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary inquiry into the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank. We at HDFC Bank have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect," said Ajay, Service Manager on Twitter.

Several Twitter users have shared their concerns after watching the unruly behaviours of Roy and said, “@HDFC_Bankwill be closing my account in a week if no action is taken on this man. Please consider this scenario on priority else you will loose millions of customers.” Another user tweeted, “The worst bank with customer management. I dont know what attitude they live with. The way I was treated the last time, i felt humiliated . Worst bank with worst employees #HDFCBank.”

About Pushpal Roy:

Roy has held the position of Vice President at an HDFC bank office in Kolkata for more than 16 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is a chartered accountant and has had positions with PwC and ICICI Bank in the past.