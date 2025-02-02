A Delhi groom’s dance to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai at his wedding angered the bride’s father, leading to the wedding being canceled.

A wedding in Delhi took an unexpected turn when the groom’s dance performance led to the cancellation of the ceremony. The incident happened after the groom, encouraged by his friends, danced to the popular Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. While some guests enjoyed the moment, the bride’s father found it inappropriate and immediately called off the wedding.

Wedding Cancelled Over Groom’s Dance

The groom arrived at the wedding venue in New Delhi with his baraat (wedding procession). As the celebrations were in full swing, his friends urged him to dance. When the Bollywood song started playing, the groom enthusiastically joined in, entertaining the guests with his moves. While some people cheered and laughed, the bride’s father was not pleased.

According to reports, he found the groom’s dance disrespectful and an insult to his family’s values. His anger escalated, and without hesitation, he stopped the wedding proceedings. Despite the groom’s attempts to explain that it was all done in good spirit, the bride’s father refused to change his decision.

Bride’s Family Cuts Ties Completely

The bride, devastated by the sudden turn of events, was left in tears. The groom made several attempts to reason with her father, but he remained firm in his decision. Reports suggest that even after calling off the wedding, the bride’s father refused to let his daughter have any further contact with the groom or his family.

Social Media Reacts to the Incident

The incident quickly went viral on social media platform X, where a newspaper clipping with the headline, "Groom dances on 'Choli Ke Peeche' to entertain guests. Bride's father cancels the wedding." was widely shared.

Users had mixed reactions, with some supporting the father’s decision and others finding the situation humorous. One user commented, "Father-in-law made the right decision; otherwise, he would have had to watch this dance every day."

Another joked, "It wasn’t an arranged marriage; it was an elimination round."

A third added, "If you play 'Choli Ke Peeche,' I'll also dance at my own wedding!"

The incident has sparked debates online, with some questioning if canceling a wedding over a dance was too extreme, while others believe the groom should have been more mindful of the occasion.