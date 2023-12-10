Watch: Girl's attention-grabbing dance in crowded metro goes viral, internet says 'koi band karo'

Influencer Saheli Rudra's daring dance to SRK's "Aankhein Khuli" inside a crowded Metro has ignited a social media debate.

In a blatant disregard for the ban on filming videos inside train coaches, commuters seem undeterred, and the latest incident causing a stir involves an influencer dancing energetically to SRK's "Aankhein Khuli" inside a crowded Metro. The woman behind the controversial video is identified as Saheli Rudra, and the footage has found its way to her official Instagram handle, where it's quickly gaining traction.

In the video, Saheli, dressed in a striking outfit, dances amid the tightly packed metro, capturing the attention of onlookers and online audiences alike.

Since its upload, the video has amassed over 3,000 likes on Instagram, accompanied by a spectrum of comments reflecting a divided audience. Some social media users expressed their discontent, calling for stricter enforcement of rules and suggesting fines for those flouting regulations. "You should have the courage to dance like this in public," remarked one user, highlighting the disagreement among viewers regarding the appropriateness of such behavior in a public space.

On the flip side, some applauded the girl's confidence and dancing skills. "Confidence k liye award banta hai," joked one user. Another user acknowledged Saheli's talent, stating, "BTW she is a good dancer," offering a contrasting perspective amid the mixed reactions.

However, not everyone was charmed by the impromptu performance. "This is so cringe," commented a user, underscoring the discomfort some felt witnessing such a spectacle in the midst of a crowded metro.