Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

With over 2 million views, the comments are filled with people reacting to the auntie's response.

A new video is making waves online, showing a girl dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside a Delhi Metro train. But it’s not just the dance that's catching attention—it's the epic reaction of an elderly lady sitting in the background that’s really stealing the show.

In the video, shared on Instagram by @manishadancer01, the young woman performs an energetic dance in an almost empty train. While she’s clearly enjoying herself, the lady behind her looks surprised and unsure about the whole scene. Her expressions have become the real highlight of the video.

With over 2 million views, the comments are filled with people reacting to the auntie's response. Some users are laughing at her confusion, while others are making light-hearted jokes about her reaction. For instance, Mahesh Kumar Saini suggested with angry emojis that such videos should be reported, while Kartikeya Maurya asked why people like the dancer aren’t addressed. Neetu Verma humorously noted, “Poor auntie looks scared!”

The video’s surprise success shows how even simple moments can become internet sensations. It’s clear that while the dance was fun, it’s the lady’s reaction that’s making everyone laugh. This video reminds us that sometimes, the best moments come from unexpected reactions.