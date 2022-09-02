Watch: Giant snake tries to attack rescue worker, video goes viral

Screen grab from a video: ViralHog on YouTube



A video has been going viral on social media on the giant snake trying to attack the rescue worker during the operation. When a rescue worker makes a hole in the roof to recover the giant lizard, it can be seen hidden inside the ceiling in a video posted by ViralHog on YouTube recently.

This is followed by a few tense encounters between the rescue worker and the giant snake, whose species is unknown. The snake spins around and tries to bite the man while he holds it by the tail. The man tries a variety of maneuvers over the course of the following few seconds, including attempting to divert the snake with his headgear, but to no avail.

The snake slithers from a chest of drawers it was perched on and travels onto the ground while making constant efforts to bite the man. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the man finally succeeds in grabbing the snake by the neck and dragging it outside the room.

“This massive snake was discovered inside the ceiling. This man carefully extracts the snake and removes it from the home,” the video description reads, crediting the footage to a user named Skon N.