Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani, participated in Puri’s Rath Yatra and served food to devotees at the ISKCON Kitchen as part of their Prasad Seva initiative.

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, along with his wife Priti Adani, visited the holy town of Puri in Odisha on Saturday to take part in the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The nine-day religious festival, which started on Friday and will continue till 8 July, has drawn lakhs of devotees from across India and even from other countries.

The Adani couple showed their deep devotion by taking part in the Prasad Seva at the ISKCON Kitchen in Puri. In videos shared by ANI, both Gautam and Priti Adani were seen helping to prepare the sacred food offerings (called prasad) and personally serving meals to pilgrims and volunteers. Their gesture was warmly received by the people present.

This act was part of the Adani Group’s ongoing social work. Under their new initiative called Prasad Seva, they aim to feed thousands of devotees and also provide meals to the frontline workers who are helping manage the large crowds during the festival. The ISKCON Kitchen is one of the main places where this food service is being carried out.

WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani joins in preparing 'prasad' as part of ‘Prasad Seva’ at ISKCON Kitchen Puri



Adani Group has initiated the ‘Prasad Seva’ in Puri Dham and is undertaking a comprehensive 'seva' effort to support both pilgrims and… pic.twitter.com pnePF6MhW June 28, 2025

The Rath Yatra is one of the biggest religious events in India. It involves a grand procession in which the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister Goddess Subhadra are taken from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The deities stay there for a week before returning to the main temple.

During this time, the streets of Puri are filled with chants, rituals, and the colours of devotion. The atmosphere is full of spiritual energy and joy.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi welcomed all the devotees and encouraged them to take part in the Yatra with full faith. “Join the Rath Yatra with devotion, witness the divine presence of Mahaprabhu atop the chariot, and receive his blessings,” he said.