Watch: Gajraj the elephant pulls out truck stuck in mud in viral video

A video of an elephant is trending on social media; seen removing the truck that is stuck in the mud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Viral video: Screenshot from Twitter
On social media, a video of an elephant from Shivpuri pushing a truck is trending. In the video, some trucks that are stuck in soggy ground are being pushed out by a few people. In the meantime, an elephant was also in those trucks. Meanwhile, an elephant also in the said trucks Push By giving, he starts cooperating to remove the trucks stuck in the wet soil. one of which is going viral on social media.
 
According to the information, a group of Sikhs travelled from Amritsar to Nanded in Maharashtra. During this time, the group stayed in the Kolaras village of Bhatoa to assist the Sikh community. 
 
The batch's Gurudev Singh explained that because the area was rural, the trucks in his batch had to be parked on the dirt road. Many trucks got stuck in the mud as a result of the sudden, heavy rains turning the soil into mud. He pushed out about three trucks that were stuck in the ground using his powerful trunk with the help of the Sikh community members who were trying to escape the group.
 
The elephant in the batch is very mature and has performed this numerous times, according to Gurdev Singh, who was involved in the batch. 
 
He has brought an elephant with him from Amritsar who will participate in the fair that is being held in Nanded, Maharashtra, in honour of the Dussehra festival because he enjoys doing so. 
 
The aforementioned elephant will also perform a variety of feats. 60 horses are also part of the batch that Gurdev Singh is taking to Nanded, according to Gurdev Singh. Those people still think that Guru Gobind Singh's army consisted of horses and elephants. This elephant is also a member of Guru ji's army; it is just as intelligent as people and obedient to orders.
