In a shocking turn of events, a disgruntled customer intentionally drove his newly purchased car into the showroom of Dahle Mazda Southtowne in Utah. The buyer had discovered mechanical issues with the vehicle shortly after leaving the dealership and demanded a full refund, claiming the car was a ‘lemon’.

The buyer, Murray took drastic action after the dealership's manager refused to grant a refund, citing the car's "as-is" condition. He crashed the vehicle into the dealership's main entrance, causing significant damage. According to Tyler Slade, platform manager at the dealership, buyers are made aware of the vehicle's condition through a distinctive document. "We highlight the 'as-is' condition in hot pink, so customers understand the vehicle hasn't been inspected," Slade explained to local media.

Murray threatened to drive the car through the dealership's front door if his $4,000 wasn't refunded. True to his word, he crashed the vehicle through the main entrance around 4 pm. A shocking video captured from inside the dealership shows the car smashing through the glass entrance and into a kiosk, sending shards of glass flying everywhere. As workers scream in shock, Murray emerges from the car, yelling, "I told you."

Reacting to the video, a user said, “A man of his word, Colin. I can respect that.” Another commented, “People are getting fed up with getting screwed by businesses and corporations.” “Looks staged. Why was someone recording with their cellphone at the exact spot where the car just happens to come through the window?” added another.

The dealership employees were left shaken after the customer's destructive outburst. The dealership estimated that Murray's actions caused around $10,000 in damages. Fortunately, despite seven employees being near the front door at the time of the incident, no one was injured. Murray was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. A dealership employee reflected on the close call, saying, "It could have been fatal. He came back with a rage, acting out without thinking."