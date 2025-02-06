The viral video of French ballerina, Victoria Dauberville, shows her dancing movements being gracefully done, with her arms going up in full grace.

Victoria Dauberville, a French ballerina, has captured the hearts of many with her dancing video shot in Antarctica.

The video has now gone viral on social media. French dancer and choreographer, Victoria Dauberville, danced on the top of a Ponant cruise ship amid the backdrop of floating blocks of ice, while her husband Matheu Forget filmed his wife from the ship.

The viral video of French ballerina, Victoria Dauberville, shows her dancing movements being gracefully done, with her arms going up in full grace. What won everyone’s praise was Dauberville’s courage to dance in such freezing temperatures, which did not bother her as her dance movements continued effortlessly.

“Magnifique merci,” meaning “Beautiful, thank you” commented one Instagram user.

“Wow stunning," added another user. “Congratulations to you both, it's magnificent,” wrote a user. “It is such a poetic and what a feat! Truly sublime! Thank you for sharing!,” praised a user.