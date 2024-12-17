Four-year-old Kerala girl Alaknanda, known for her viral eyeliner video, wins hearts again with an adorable lipstick video, gaining 300K+ likes.

Four-year-old Alaknanda from Kerala, who won hearts earlier this year with her viral eyeliner video, is back with another adorable clip that is melting hearts online. This time, the little diva is seen confidently applying red lipstick while wearing a pink top. With her perfect pout, raised eyebrows, and charming confidence, Alaknanda admirably admires her own work, leaving viewers in awe. The video, shared on her Instagram handle (@nandhootty___official), is already a hit.

The latest video has received over 300,000 likes and 1,600 comments, with fans pouring in their love and admiration. One user commented, “Hope she knows how much we love her over here,” while another playfully wrote, “Gosh, she’s starting a new trend.” Even Swiggy Instamart joined in the fun, commenting, “For today, we are not Instamart. We are a Nandhootty fan page.” However, not all reactions were positive, as one user mentioned, “This one is more forced; it’s not as natural as the first… but she’s still a beautiful little girl.”

Alaknanda first became an internet sensation in March when her eyeliner video went viral, earning over 74 million views. The little girl’s charm even inspired singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who recreated her viral eyeliner moment recently.

Hailing from Punalur in Kerala’s Kollam district, Alaknanda’s social media account, managed by her mother, now boasts 620,000 followers. From her first viral moment to her recent lipstick video, Alaknanda continues to capture the internet’s heart with her adorable antics.