Watch: Former US President Donald Trump's dance moves at Moms for Liberty event go viral, netizens call him...

Reactions to the video have been mixed. Some praised Trump for his energy and agility at his age, while others found the scene amusingly out of touch

Former US President Donald Trump made headlines recently with his unexpected dance performance at the annual Moms for Liberty event in Washington DC. The 78-year-old Trump joined the group's co-founder on stage, showcasing his dance moves, which quickly went viral on social media.

A Trump supporter shared the video online, writing, "Trump just ended his Moms For Liberty event with his impressive dance moves! Moms love Donald Trump! Kamala (Harris) definitely doesn't want you to share this!"

Haters and mainstream media: “he’s so mean and terrible”



President Trump unbothered after setting down his mic to dance with a bunch of Moms at "moms for Liberty" event#trumpvance2024 #trumpforce47 #wisconsin #Trump2024#JDVance #Trump2024Vance pic.twitter.com/WZIUPqGQ9X — @¥U$# (@aesth_ayush) August 31, 2024

Reactions to the video have been mixed. Some praised Trump for his energy and agility at his age, while others found the scene amusingly out of touch. One social media user declared, "Trump is the people's president!" while another criticised him as "the worst version of the creepy, unstable uncle in the family."

Moms for Liberty, a prominent conservative group, has been active in influencing school curricula in the US, particularly advocating for the removal of LGBTQ+ references and discussions on structural racism.

During the event, Trump addressed these topics and made pointed remarks about US Vice President Kamala Harris. He criticised her as a "defective person" and expressed surprise at her limited media appearances, suggesting they reflected poorly on her leadership abilities. "I was surprised she didn't do a lot of interviews, but she's not good at it, I guess," Trump said.

With the US Presidential elections approaching in November, the race is expected to be a key contest between Trump and Harris.