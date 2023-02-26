Watch: Foreigner gets teary-eyed as man returns her lost wallet, viral video garners over 50k likes

US Woman loses her wallet in train | Photo: Instagram

A woman from the United States forgot her wallet on a train in India and got off the train without her items. Soon, she received a message from a man called Chirag on her Instagram account. In the message, the man informed her that he has her lost items and that she could collect them from Bhuj, Gujarat.

A heartwarming video of the foreigner thanking Chirag is going viral on social media. The video was posted on Instagram by user @stephandpete. In the video the woman thanks Chirag for helping her out and returning her lost wallet. The tourist even offers money to the man, but he refuses to accept it.

"I've learned (3,000+ times over) how wrong I was to offer a tip for a genuine act of kindness (and how transactional the culture in America can be), how common something like this is India (I've been loving all of the other lost and found stories!), and lastly, how many people think I lost my wallet on purpose (in month 17 of travelling with a three-year-old, I assure you that this kind of carelessness comes naturally.)" the caption of the post read.

The woman shared the video earlier this month and since then it has accumulated more than 3,000 likes and nearly 50,000 likes.

"I'm glad you got it back. So proud of people like Chirag! Hope you have a great stay In India. Lots of love," wrote one user in the comment section. "People like Chirag are the real ambassadors of Indian tourism. He searched for her by her name on social media, and even without knowing correct English, he tried to help her with that message," commented another.

A third user said, "Maybe the misconceptions about India change with this! Appreciate Chirag's attitude and helping mentality. Hope you guys enjoy the trip in India" while a fourth added, "such a lovely video of positivity!" "This is the beauty of India," expressed fifth.