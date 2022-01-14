WATCH: Flock of birds perch atop trees at Tamil Nadu sanctuary, netizens awestruck

A flock of migratory birds paid their visit to Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, the video of which has gone viral on social media. The video of the birds as they perch on trees was captured by a drone. The courtesy for the video has been given to DFO R. Murugan.

"It's that time of year again when migratory birds are making our sanctuaries come alive in Tamil Nadu. Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli District is delighted to welcome these winged visitors. Zoom to see incredibley lovely chicks," she tweeted along with the video.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu, shared the video on Twitter on January 12. The video has gathered more than 8,400 views and netizens were delighted to watch the clip. "So beautiful to watch," commented a user.

