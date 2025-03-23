A shocking video has emerged on social media in which two girls are seen involved in a massive fight.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing a heated fight between two girl students inside a classroom. The video, which has gone viral, captures intense moments of slaps, kicks, and hair-pulling as fellow students watch and record the altercation. The exact location of the incident remains unknown, sparking curiosity and speculation among viewers.

In the now-viral clip, a girl wearing a white T-shirt can be seen slapping another girl dressed in blue. The latter, appearing visibly agitated, retaliates by pulling the other’s hair and landing punches on her back and face. The situation quickly escalates as students attempt to intervene, while loud hooting noises can be heard in the background, further fueling the chaos.

The video, shared by the social media handle @gharkekalesh on platform X, has rapidly gained traction across multiple social media platforms. Captured by students inside the classroom, the clip has sparked widespread reactions and debates among netizens. Many users flooded the comment section with humorous, critical, and inquisitive remarks. One user jokingly remarked, “Look how boys are recording and enjoying their fight.” Another speculated about the location, asking, “Which college and city?” Some users also expressed concerns about possible repercussions, with one commenting, “The boys should be careful in touching those girls, who knows these two might unite and charge FIR against the boys for touching them. Scary!”

Beyond the humour and intrigue, the incident has ignited serious discussions about classroom discipline, student behaviour, and the role of educators in preventing such confrontations. Many social media users have questioned the absence of immediate intervention from college staff or faculty members. Others have pointed out the growing trend of students capturing violent incidents rather than stepping in to resolve conflicts.

