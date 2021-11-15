WATCH: Faulty street lamp lights up after collision with out-of-control sugarcane trolley

In India, nudging electrical and mechanical appliances back into use is not news. Yet the sheer sight of the age-old trick working out in bizarre ways never gets old. So, when social media scoops out such a hilarious clip, it cannot be left without a watch.

The clip where a runaway tractor trolley nudges a streetlamp back to life has kicked up a hilarious meme fest on Twitter. The viral video shows a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcanes running unmanned on the street with men running behind to catch it.

The trolley is headed towards a huge streetlamp pole in the middle of the street. One side of the is brightly lit by one bulb of the streetlight, while the other side remains in darkness. As the trolley approaches, one gets the feeling that this collision is bound to have consequences.

There was impact, but it came with a hilariously positive outcome. The trolley rammed into the metal pole and came to a stumbling halt. Suddenly, the video grew twice as bright when the streetlamp turned on out of nowhere. Check out the video below:

जान माल का नुकसान तो नहीं हुआ लेकिन दूसरा बल्ब चालू हो गया

pic.twitter.com/wIf2nhW1jM — Doctor Gulati L L B (@DRGulati80) November 12, 2021

The 13-second video has already been viewed more than 50,000 times on Twitter. Users were quick to relate with the viral video and shared some equally funny comments. One user pitched in with the idea to get the technology patented while several compared it to magic. Check out some of the funny reactions below:

Kinda extreme step just to repair a streetlight — Lk Gupta (@Lk_Gupta) November 14, 2021

Ye saheb ka electrician h light theek karne aaya tha na ki takkar marne.

Hit n trial method. — waseem (@Erahmadwaseem) November 12, 2021

Ye india hai Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai — juned alam (@JUNED017) November 12, 2021

U r wrong wo dusra balb on karne ka jugaad tha — Prashant (@PK03003) November 15, 2021