WATCH: Father-daughter duo dance on popular Kartik Aaryan song during sangeet ceremony, video goes viral

A relationship between a father and his daughter is always special and it is especially evident when a father gives away his little girl to the groom during her wedding. The internet is a minefield for wedding videos these days with funny videos of bride and groom circulating on social media, however, we seldom see a father and a daughter bonding during a wedding.

In a video that is currently going viral on social media, a bride-to-be can be seen dancing her heart out with her daddy. The father-daughter duo's throwback video is sure to warm your heart. In the video that is being shared widely on Instagram, the father and daughter can be seen dancing to Kartik Aaryan's famous song 'Tera yaar hoon main' from his super hit film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

In the video, the bride can be seen looking joyful dressed in a heavily embellished grey lehenga, while the father wore a sherwani. The video looks to be taken during the sangeet night of the Indian wedding ceremony.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'wedgoeasy'. So far, the video has more than 3000 likes on it with hundreds of comments from netizens praising the father and daughter for their uber cool dance moves.

While one user said, "Coolest dad ever", another commented saying, "so cute."

From the video, it is evident that the bride-to-be shares a beautiful relationship with her father and wants the world to see how synchronised they are together.