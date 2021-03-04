Watch: Farooq Abdullah and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh dance to 'Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche'

A video of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah shaking a leg to old Bollywood music has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, Farooq Abdullah can be seen dancing to a live performance of the song ‘Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche’ from the 1986 Bolllywood movie, Brahmachari.

The video is from the wedding function of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter.

While dancing to the famous song, Farooq Abdullah even ropes in Amarinder Singh to shake a leg with him. The Punjab CM can be seen chiming in and enjoying the music.

The video was shared by Congress National Convener Saral Patel. “This video of @capt_amarinder & Farooq Abdullah proves that age is, indeed, just a number! @OmarAbdullah,” he wrote in his post.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 9.8K views. Netizens reacted to video with love with many finding it heartwarming to see the political leaders dance with such delight.

“Very nice and fantastic energy.. age is no bar if u have good mind energy,” said one Twitter user.

While another user added, “I feel very happy when I see this video. It's amazing.”

“Abhi to main jawan hu…Mashaalllah,” aded another user.

“Too relaxing to see such soothing mood of leaders, surprised still possible in india,” wrote a Twitter user.

Seherinder Kaur, the granddaughter of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh got married Delhi-based businessman Aaditya Narang at the politician’s Siswan farmhouse in Chandigarh on Sunday (February 28).

Captain Amarinder Singh and Farooq Abdullah have been friends for a very long time and like to get together with each other.