Watch: Fake AI-generated video of Apple CEO asking for Bitcoin goes viral, netizens say, 'Tim Cooked us'

A fake AI-generated video of Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for Bitcoin went viral on social media during the company's 'Glowtime' event. Many users speculated that Apple’s official YouTube channel had been hacked. The video, which was live streamed on YouTube, quickly spread as netizens shared it across various platforms.

“Apple’s official US YouTube channel has been hacked! A fake AI-generated video of Tim Cook is currently streaming, asking viewers for Bitcoin,” a user posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another user joked, "Tim Cooked Us!" as others wondered if Apple's YouTube account had indeed been compromised.

Apple US YouTube channel hacked? There is a fake Ai video of TimCook streaming on it asking for bitcoin. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/b2DOyhxBLL — Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) September 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Apple officially announced the iPhone 16, which is built for generative artificial intelligence, aiming to increase sales and remain competitive in the tech world.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence and its breakthrough capabilities,” said Tim Cook during the event at Apple’s Silicon Valley headquarters.

With $39 billion in iPhone sales last quarter, the iPhone remains crucial for Apple, contributing about 60 per cent of its revenue. The tech giant hopes the AI-driven features of the iPhone 16 will attract customers to upgrade from older models.