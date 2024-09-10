Watch: Fake AI-generated video of Apple CEO asking for Bitcoin goes viral, netizens say, 'Tim Cooked us'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Lying': Kolkata rape-murder victim's mother responds to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's no bribery claim

This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

Revealed: Price of new Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max in India

James Earl Jones, voice of Star Wars' Darth Vader, The Lion King's Mufasa, passes away at 93

Man receives panties instead of men's underwear online, after Blinkit denies refund he...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

At least 40 killed, dozens injured after Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone

At least 40 killed, dozens injured after Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone

Man receives panties instead of men's underwear online, after Blinkit denies refund he...

Man receives panties instead of men's underwear online, after Blinkit denies refund he...

8 animals that sacrifice themselves for their babies

8 animals that sacrifice themselves for their babies

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Meet actor who holds record of doing 35 films in one year, owns cars worth Rs 100 crore; not Akshay, Amitabh, Govinda

Meet actor who holds record of doing 35 films in one year, owns cars worth Rs 100 crore; not Akshay, Amitabh, Govinda

This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

James Earl Jones, voice of Star Wars' Darth Vader, The Lion King's Mufasa, passes away at 93

James Earl Jones, voice of Star Wars' Darth Vader, The Lion King's Mufasa, passes away at 93

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Fake AI-generated video of Apple CEO asking for Bitcoin goes viral, netizens say, 'Tim Cooked us'

Many users speculated that Apple’s official YouTube channel had been hacked. The video, which was live streamed on YouTube, quickly spread as netizens shared it across various platforms

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 07:38 AM IST

Watch: Fake AI-generated video of Apple CEO asking for Bitcoin goes viral, netizens say, 'Tim Cooked us'
Image source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A fake AI-generated video of Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for Bitcoin went viral on social media during the company's 'Glowtime' event. Many users speculated that Apple’s official YouTube channel had been hacked. The video, which was live streamed on YouTube, quickly spread as netizens shared it across various platforms.

“Apple’s official US YouTube channel has been hacked! A fake AI-generated video of Tim Cook is currently streaming, asking viewers for Bitcoin,” a user posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another user joked, "Tim Cooked Us!" as others wondered if Apple's YouTube account had indeed been compromised.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Apple officially announced the iPhone 16, which is built for generative artificial intelligence, aiming to increase sales and remain competitive in the tech world. 

“We are thrilled to introduce the first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence and its breakthrough capabilities,” said Tim Cook during the event at Apple’s Silicon Valley headquarters.

With $39 billion in iPhone sales last quarter, the iPhone remains crucial for Apple, contributing about 60 per cent of its revenue. The tech giant hopes the AI-driven features of the iPhone 16 will attract customers to upgrade from older models.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 214000 crore company teams up with this foreign firm, to invest Rs 3 crore in...

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 214000 crore company teams up with this foreign firm, to invest Rs 3 crore in...

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams reveals why humans become taller in space

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams reveals why humans become taller in space

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

'Quit Congress or...': Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia receives threat message days after joining party

'Quit Congress or...': Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia receives threat message days after joining party

Meet Indian man who ran away from house at 12, worked as tailor, now owns Rs 17000 crore company which is world’s best…

Meet Indian man who ran away from house at 12, worked as tailor, now owns Rs 17000 crore company which is world’s best…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement