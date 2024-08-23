Twitter
Viral

Watch: Engineer constructs house on just 2-feet wide land, viral video

An engineer’s innovative design for a house built on a just 2-foot-wide plot has gone viral.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

Watch: Engineer constructs house on just 2-feet wide land, viral video
Credit: Instagram (pascalinfratech)
Viral video: In an impressive display of creativity and engineering prowess, an innovative house has been built on a remarkably small plot of land, showcasing a unique approach to home construction. Traditionally, building a spacious home usually requires a larger area, leading many to opt for multi-story structures on plots measuring 20 to 25 yards. However, this new creation defies conventional expectations, transforming a small space into a functional and surprisingly expansive home.

A viral video on Instagram, shared by Pascal Infratech from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, has captured widespread attention with over 5.39 crore views. The video features a house that, at first glance, appears to be only one and a half to two feet wide but stretches over 50 feet in length. This striking visual has led many to wonder how such a narrow building could accommodate upper floors and how the space is utilized.

The video provides an intriguing explanation, while the house seems incredibly narrow at the corner, it actually widens as it extends further. This is evident from the open shutter of the ground-floor shop, which reveals that the building has more depth than initially apparent. Thus, the house's narrow exterior is deceptive, and the structure is significantly wider as you move inward.

The house's design challenges traditional notions of space and demonstrates an inventive use of limited land. The unique approach not only highlights the potential for efficient home building on small plots but also raises questions about the methods used to create such a functional space.

In the comments section of the video, viewers shared their thoughts and reactions. User Sarfaraz remarked that the house ended as soon as it began, while Mahiaz Singh humorously suggested that the project might have been abandoned due to unpaid wages. Rohan noted the house’s widening design, and Prabhav Singh Sikarwar humorously speculated that opening the door might lead to another world.

Overall, this house is a testament to ingenuity and resourcefulness, showing that even the most constrained spaces can be transformed into practical living environments through innovative design.

 

