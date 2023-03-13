Watch: Elderly TTE bravely stands up to officers of UP Police travelling without ticket in train, video goes viral

Photo via Deepak Kumar Jha's Twitter

Policemen are meant to protect civilians from harm and help them abide by the law. While a majority of policemen do that, there are a few exceptions who take undue advantage of their position without any consequences. We have come across many videos on social media that show some policemen taking undue advantage of their position.

One such video is currently going viral on social media that shows 2 policemen fighting with a TTE (Travel Ticket Examiner). But, what is heartwarming is how the TTE takes a stand for himself and continues to do his job even after being threatened by the police.

In the video, the policemen can be seen travelling without a ticket, the TTE stops them from doing so. As the TTE is doing his job, the policemen try to harass him by abusing him as other passengers look on.

The policemen can also seem to question the TTE if the train "belongs to his father" to which the TTE bravely stands up to them saying, "I am doing my duty. This train does not belong to your father either." Looking at the video it seems like the policemen were intimidating reserved passengers to share space.

Watch the viral video here

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Deepak Kumar Jha who captioned it saying, "…तू शेर तो मैं सवा शेर.. A team of ⁦⁦

@Uppolice at receiving end from an empowered senior citizen passenger who objected the ‘दादागिरी’ of men in uniform. A regular in trains crossing UP where reserved passengers are intimidated to share space ⁦

@RailMinIndia (A team of UP Police at the receiving end from an empowered senior citizen passenger who objected to the 'dadagiri' of men in uniform. A regular in trains crossing UP where reserved passengers are intimidated to share space)."

Railway Seva also commented on the video saying, "Sir, The matter has already been forwarded to concerned officials for necessary action - RPF India."

So far, the video has more than 20,000 views and 67 retweets on it.