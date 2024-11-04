The clip, shared by Instagram user Vikash Verma, beautifully captures the couple swaying together, surrounded by an enthusiastic younger audience.

A video capturing an elderly couple dancing at singer Mohit Chauhan's concert in Patna has charmed social media users, amassing over a million views. The heartwarming moment took place at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS), where Chauhan performed his iconic Bollywood hits. Among the crowd, the couple stood out, joyfully dancing hand-in-hand to Chauhan's rendition of “Matargashti,” a beloved track from the 2015 film Tamasha.

The clip, shared by Instagram user Vikash Verma, beautifully captures the couple swaying together, surrounded by an enthusiastic younger audience. Unfazed by the crowd and completely immersed in the music, the pair embodied pure joy, making for an unforgettable sight. The video’s caption, “Age is just a number. Uncle and aunty just prove that,” resonated widely, touching the hearts of viewers and celebrating the essence of timeless love.

The comments section quickly filled with admiration for the couple’s lively spirit and evident bond. One user wrote, “If marriage looks like this, then why not?” while another commented, “Witnessing true love in the era of relationships and situationships.” This sentiment echoed across the platform, as viewers found inspiration in the couple’s joyful connection and lasting companionship.