Watch: 'Dutta' misspelled as 'Kutta' on ration card, man protests by barking at official

The man claims that his name was three times misspelt on his ration card and this prompted him to stage this protest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Watch: 'Dutta' misspelled as 'Kutta' on ration card, man protests by barking at official | Photo: ANI

A video of a man barking like a dog at a "Executive Magistrate"-branded car while holding some paperwork has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man continuously yowls and barks until the official notices the paper. According to reports, the video was shot in Bankura, Bengal, at the Duarey Sarkar (government at the doorstep) camp of the state government.

The man claims that his name was three times misspelt on his ration card. The third time, Srikanti Kumar "Kutta" appeared in place of Srikanti Kumar Dutta. In Hindi, the word "kutta" means "dog," and Mr. Dutta claimed that after his pleas went unanswered, he came up with this expressive protest to force a change.

“I applied for correction of name in ration card thrice. On third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this,” said Srikanti Dutta.

 

 

"The first time, they mentioned my name as Srikanta Mondal. I am not Mondal. I went to Duarey Sarkar and applied for rectification. Then they made my name Srikanto Dutta instead of Srikanti Kumar Dutta. I applied to Duarey Sarkar camp again... On the 11th, I applied again and when I downloaded it, I noticed my name was changed to Srikanti Kumar Kutta. When I saw this, I felt mentally harassed. I went to the Duarey Sarkar camp again yesterday," he further added.

He ran after a senior official he saw at the camp, but the conversation did not turn out as planned, according to Mr. Dutta. After that, he performed the protest. He noted that the authorities have now guaranteed him that his name will be changed in two days.

READ | Karnataka: Explosion in moving autorickshaw injures two in Mangaluru, police begin probe

 

