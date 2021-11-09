WATCH: Digital payments video shared by Anand Mahindra leaves netizens in splits

In the video shared by Anand Mahindra, a man is seen scanning the UPI barcode on the forehead of a Nandi bull with his mobile to make a donation.

Funny videos being circulated on social media are nothing new. Often such videos find a lot of traction with netizens. Now a very funny video has been shared about digital payment and social media users are completely gaga over it. The viral video has been shared by none other than well-known businessman Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

We all know that Anand Mahindra is very active on social media and keeps sharing very funny videos. The viral video shared by him shows the growing popularity of digital payments. In the video shared, a man is seen scanning the UPI barcode on the forehead of a Nandi bull with his mobile to make a donation. Anand Mahindra tweeted the video with a caption, "Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?!"

This 30-second video is generating lots of reactions on the micro-blogging site Twitter. More than three and a half lakh people have watched the video so far. At the same time, more than 27 thousand people have liked this video with thousands retweeting it. The video is also garnering a lot of comments.

Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?! pic.twitter.com/0yDJSR6ITA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2021

A Twitter user wrote, "Modi hai to Mumkin hai." Most of the people reacting to the video are praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of digital payments.The video left many users amused online. While some were impressed and agreed with Anand Mahindra, others argued there is still a long way to go till digital transactions become the main form of payments in the country as claimed by Mahindra in his tweet.

Digital India is one of the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was launched in 2014. In July this year, the programme completed six years.