Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

WATCH: Digital payments video shared by Anand Mahindra leaves netizens in splits

In the video shared by Anand Mahindra, a man is seen scanning the UPI barcode on the forehead of a Nandi bull with his mobile to make a donation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 12:22 PM IST

Funny videos being circulated on social media are nothing new. Often such videos find a lot of traction with netizens. Now a very funny video has been shared about digital payment and social media users are completely gaga over it. The viral video has been shared by none other than well-known businessman Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

We all know that Anand Mahindra is very active on social media and keeps sharing very funny videos. The viral video shared by him shows the growing popularity of digital payments. In the video shared, a man is seen scanning the UPI barcode on the forehead of a Nandi bull with his mobile to make a donation. Anand Mahindra tweeted the video with a caption, "Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?!"

This 30-second video is generating lots of reactions on the micro-blogging site Twitter. More than three and a half lakh people have watched the video so far. At the same time, more than 27 thousand people have liked this video with thousands retweeting it. The video is also garnering a lot of comments.

A Twitter user wrote, "Modi hai to Mumkin hai." Most of the people reacting to the video are praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of digital payments.The video left many users amused online. While some were impressed and agreed with Anand Mahindra, others argued there is still a long way to go till digital transactions become the main form of payments in the country as claimed by Mahindra in his tweet.

Digital India is one of the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was launched in 2014. In July this year, the programme completed six years.

