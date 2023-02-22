Search icon
Watch: Desi girl’s stunning dance video breaks the internet, netizens say ‘superb belly dance’

In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl named Suman Modi can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Girl's dance video goes viral

Dance videos have become a rage on Instagram and other social media platforms. These days many social media users post their dance videos on Instagram and there are several videos which often go viral.

Now, a dance video shared by a girl named Suman Modi has gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves. The girl is wearing a sports bra and a blue lower. Her dance moves are well choreographed and it shows that the girl is a trained belly dancer. 

A post shared by Suman Modi (@sumanmodi_)

The video has received over 4k likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the girl for her sizzling dance moves. "superb belly dance,” commented an user. “Woww, so good,” wrote another.

Few days ago, the video of a girl dancing on superhit Bollywood number ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ had gone viral on social media. It may be recalled that Dilbar song was picturised on Sushmita Sen and recently Nora Fatehi has danced to the captivating beats of Dilbar.

Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
