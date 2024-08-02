Watch: Desi girl dances her heart out to Aasa Kooda, viral video burns internet

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Desi girl dances her heart out to Aasa Kooda, viral video burns internet

A viral Instagram video featuring a girl dancing to the Tamil song "Aasa Kooda" has captivated viewers with her energetic performance and stylish outfit.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 08:47 AM IST

Watch: Desi girl dances her heart out to Aasa Kooda, viral video burns internet
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you’re in need of a little happiness today, we’ve got just the thing—a video that’s sure to put a smile on your face. Instagram is brimming with dance reels, but every once in a while, one comes along that truly steals the show. This particular clip is doing just that.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monica (@monica_madappa)

The video features a girl dancing to the Tamil song "Aasa Kooda," and it has quickly gone viral, winning over viewers with her dazzling performance. The video, shared on Instagram by user @monica_madappa, showcases the girl in a striking outfit, and her performance has been hailed as a "superhit" by social media users.

In the now-viral clip, the girl, dressed to impress, dances with such energy and style that it’s impossible to look away. Her impeccable dance moves, expressive face, and contagious vibe have captured the hearts of many, leaving viewers wishing they could join in on the fun.

Since it was posted, the video has garnered over 1,200 likes and a flood of comments. Fans have showered their admiration using love-struck and fire emojis, with many unable to hold back their praise.

Here’s what some netizens had to say:

The comments section quickly filled with red heart emojis, with one user exclaiming, “You nailed it.” Another fan commented, “Looking so, so hot.” A third admirer added, “Just looking like a wow.” Yet another user expressed their love with a simple, “I love your dance.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Abhishek Kumar reveals he was breathless, thought of quitting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for this reason: 'I had to...'

Abhishek Kumar reveals he was breathless, thought of quitting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for this reason: 'I had to...'

6 hidden gems in Bangalore you probably don’t know about

6 hidden gems in Bangalore you probably don’t know about

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

Delhi Rau's IAS deaths: MCD seals 29 coaching centre basements after deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants

Delhi Rau's IAS deaths: MCD seals 29 coaching centre basements after deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement