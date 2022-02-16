Watch: Desi dadi dances to Alia Bhatt's VIRAL 'Dholida' song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Who doesn't know the famous 'dancing dadi' of the internet? 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma has been taking the internet by storm with her dance moves and her youthful spirit. This time too, Ravi Bala Sharma's new video is a breath of fresh air.

The video is currently going viral on social media with people praising her dance moves. In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen recreating Alia Bhatt's steps of 'Dholida' from her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which is all set to release on February 25. The video is being massively shared and viewed on social media by her fans and followers.

In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma could be seen wearing a Gujarati-style orange and yellow saree.

Watch the video here.

The video was captioned as, "This Valentine season I'm going DHOLIDA!!! Because my first love is folk music and dance. Happy Valentine’s Day to all my bachchas."

So far, the video has more than 9,02,000 views and 11,000 likes on it. Netizens have also praised Ravi Bala Sharma in the comment section. One user wrote, "So beautiful Aunty. Gujjus are going crazy," while another said, "You're just. I have so much respect and reverence for you, ma'am. You're doing an amazing amazing thing for yourself and us by showing us what passion looks like!"

Ravi Bala Sharma had first gained recognition during the lockdown. She now boasts 1,89,000 followers. She takes pride in her age and has a simple policy that she promotes and follows 'age is just a number'.