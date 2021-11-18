WATCH: Desi bride grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s Say Na Say Na with girl squad, netizens can’t get enough

As winters in India approach, so does the wedding season and big fat Indian weddings are nothing if not extravagant and full of sparkle. The wedding functions are often surrounded by a variety of rituals and programmes, and in the modern age, choreographed dance performances.

Many bride and grooms like to bust out a few of their moves with their relatives and friends on popular wedding songs from Bollywood during their Sangeet functions. A video of another such bride has now gone viral on the internet, dazzling the netizens with her moves.

A video of a desi bride along with her bridesmaids has been doing rounds on the internet, where the group can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song Say Na Say Na from the movie Bluffmaster, starring superstar Priyanka Chopra.

The video shows the group of friends dressed in blinged-up desi wedding outfits, dancing to the song Say Na Say Na. The bride and her girl squad perform peppy and upbeat dance steps to the cheery wedding song, as the crowd of guests showers them will hoots and applause.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a wedding photography page called Israni Photography, along with the caption, “Dancing onto love’s favorite tunes!” The video has since gone viral on the internet, with thousands of views and nearly 10 thousand likes so far.

The comments on the video are showering praises for the desi bride and her friends, calling them talented and beautiful. One comment on the video reads, “Loved the enthusiasm” while another user wrote, “Looks so good.”