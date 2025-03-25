A Delhi woman took control of an Uber car after the driver fell sick mid-journey, highlighting the importance of learning to drive for emergencies.

A woman from Delhi recently found herself in an unexpected and challenging situation during an Uber ride. While traveling with her little daughter, grandmother, and mother, the Uber driver suddenly fell sick in the middle of the journey. Without panicking, the woman decided to take control of the car herself and safely continued the trip.

She later shared this unusual experience on Instagram, and her video quickly went viral on social media. In the video, she narrated the incident and shared an important message with everyone, to learn how to drive so they can handle emergencies like this.

“We were travelling from Gurugram to Delhi when the driver suddenly fell ill midway. I had to take over the wheel,” she explained in the video. She added that being able to drive can not only help in emergencies but also allows you to help someone else in need. The incident took place on March 18, as mentioned in the caption of her post.

Her video received a lot of attention, and social media users praised her presence of mind and calm reaction. Many people left comments appreciating her responsible and brave approach. One user wrote, “Sister, humanity first, very well done,” while another commented, “Absolutely right. Everyone should know how to drive.”

Apart from the appreciation, the incident also sparked an important discussion online. Several users questioned whether cab companies like Uber should have proper backup plans for such situations, especially if the driver falls sick or is unable to continue the trip.

While many thanked the woman for her quick thinking and courage, others also raised concerns about what people should do in similar situations if they do not know how to drive. This event highlighted the importance of learning essential skills that can help in emergencies, not just for yourself but also for others around you.

Her message was clear, be prepared for the unexpected, and knowing how to drive can make a big difference.