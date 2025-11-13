FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Watch: Delhi police discover man sleeping in car boot during surprise vehicle check

The widely shared video shows a man sleeping inside the car's trunk after the driver opened it for a security check.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 06:01 PM IST

Watch: Delhi police discover man sleeping in car boot during surprise vehicle check
The Delhi NCR region is seeing heightened security measures after a car blast shocked the national capital’s Red Fort area on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring several others. 

In the midst of this, a man was found sleeping in the trunk of the car while Delhi police officers were conducting a routine vehicle check. 

The incident happened near Delhi's Signature Bridge in the Timarpur area, where police were shocked to find a man sleeping inside the trunk of a car. 

The widely shared video shows a man sleeping inside the car's trunk after the driver opened it for a security check. 

According to officials, the Timarpur police team was conducting a checking operation when they stopped the red vehicle for inspection. Upon opening the trunk, officers discovered the man lying inside.

When questioned, the driver informed police that there was limited space inside the car, prompting his companion to lie down in the trunk during the journey. The man reportedly fell asleep while the vehicle was in motion.

 

 

When asked, the driver told the police that there was limited space inside the car, so his companion decided to lie down in the trunk during the drive. They apparently fell asleep while the vehicle was in motion.

According to the police, no illegal items were found in the car. Upon verifying their identities, the police allowed them to leave with a warning about road safety. 

Also read: As Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma's video hugging a fan goes viral, know all about her boyfriend Joshua Sterling, he works as...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
