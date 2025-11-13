Watch: Delhi police discover man sleeping in car boot during surprise vehicle check

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war
VIRAL
The widely shared video shows a man sleeping inside the car's trunk after the driver opened it for a security check.
The Delhi NCR region is seeing heightened security measures after a car blast shocked the national capital’s Red Fort area on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring several others.
In the midst of this, a man was found sleeping in the trunk of the car while Delhi police officers were conducting a routine vehicle check.
The incident happened near Delhi's Signature Bridge in the Timarpur area, where police were shocked to find a man sleeping inside the trunk of a car.
According to officials, the Timarpur police team was conducting a checking operation when they stopped the red vehicle for inspection. Upon opening the trunk, officers discovered the man lying inside.
When questioned, the driver informed police that there was limited space inside the car, prompting his companion to lie down in the trunk during the journey. The man reportedly fell asleep while the vehicle was in motion.
According to the police, no illegal items were found in the car. Upon verifying their identities, the police allowed them to leave with a warning about road safety.
