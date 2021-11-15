WATCH: Delhi family overjoyed with schools reopening, celebrates with ‘band baaja’

As the number of COVID-19 cases is reducing across the country significantly, many states are reopening the schools and colleges in the state. The government of Delhi has taken a similar decision, as the schools in the national capital reopened on November 1.

Physical classes in Delhi schools have resumed after a gap of over one year and students are visibly overjoyed to meet their peers and teachers once again. This wave of joy is not just limited to students, but their parents as well.

A family from Delhi couldn’t control their excitement when the schools reopened in their area and their child stepped out to attend offline classes once again. Their excitement became so uncontainable that they decided to celebrate this joyous occasion in an extravagant way.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, a family can be seen dropping their kids off at school for the first time in over 20 months. They decided to celebrate this occasion by hiring a small band to play festive music outside the school, just like they do in a wedding’s baraat!

Family is so happy to send kids to school pic.twitter.com/flkh6hhCka — Safir (@safiranand) November 12, 2021

A Twitter user by the name of Safir uploaded the video of the family on the microblogging site, along with the caption, “Outside Springdales School Dhaula Kuan. Family is so happy to send kids to school.” The video has gone insanely viral since then.

In the video, a band can be seen playing upbeat and festive music in front of the gates of the school, while the family, along with other parents and students outside the gate can be seen enjoying the atmosphere and dancing to the beats.

The video has gone viral since it was uploaded and has over 13 thousand views till now. After the video was uploaded, the Twitter users uploaded their own reactions to the clip. One user said, “No one can beat Delhites. They just need an excuse for celebration (sic).”